MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTYFF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. 420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

