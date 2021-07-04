MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTYFF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. 420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.