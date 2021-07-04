Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

TEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $2,008,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock worth $37,253,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Tenneco by 43.5% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,016. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

