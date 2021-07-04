Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives $24.55 Average PT from Analysts

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several brokerages have commented on OCDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,689,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,391,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,497,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,555,000.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.43. 361,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,524. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.90.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

