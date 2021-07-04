NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NMHLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,368. NMC Health has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33.
NMC Health Company Profile
