Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.30. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $559,313. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 123,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,484. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

