Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 276,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

