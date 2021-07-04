Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.70. 131,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

