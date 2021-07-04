Pinkcoin (PINK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $827.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $827.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00398631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00015315 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.19 or 0.01277917 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,071,258 coins and its circulating supply is 428,810,822 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

