Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 733,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 631.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. Prada has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

