$0.93 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. CRA International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CRAI traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $85.45. 26,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,844. The stock has a market cap of $625.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45. CRA International has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $189,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

