Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Grows By 38.2%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.21. 1,103,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,863. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

