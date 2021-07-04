Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLPRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 97,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43. Plus Products has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

About Plus Products

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. The company offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. It sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

