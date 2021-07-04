Short Interest in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expands By 37.4%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 2,188,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PROG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

