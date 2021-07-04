Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 446.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

DRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Drax Group alerts:

LON:DRX traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 424 ($5.54). 2,085,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.79 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.