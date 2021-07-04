Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 13,652 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $129,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

FB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.70. 11,524,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

