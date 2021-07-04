Zacks: Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report $446.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.70 million and the lowest is $440.53 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after acquiring an additional 202,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,762. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

