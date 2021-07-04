Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.35 Million

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report sales of $137.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.50 million and the lowest is $137.20 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $559.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $564.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $612.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $625.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 222,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,961. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after buying an additional 150,236 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

