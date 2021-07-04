Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Update

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 269,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $837.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

