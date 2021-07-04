Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of MARZF remained flat at $$1.29 on Friday. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Marston's alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.