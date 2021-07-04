Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

INVVY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.92. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64. Indivior has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

