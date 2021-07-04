Function X Hits Market Cap of $131.59 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $131.59 million and $237,047.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,434.15 or 1.00023526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00034888 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007793 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060649 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,237,283 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

