Function X Hits Market Cap of $131.59 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $131.59 million and $237,047.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,434.15 or 1.00023526 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00034888 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007793 BTC.
- HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011532 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060649 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
