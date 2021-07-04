Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $388,639.10

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $388,639.10 and $807,803.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00135559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00167075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,538.66 or 1.00318543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,950,766 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,237 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

