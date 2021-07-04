Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,510.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

AAUKF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $49.42.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

