$0.09 EPS Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,782. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

