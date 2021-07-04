Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.66 Million

Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $564.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $555.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $571.04 million. Amedisys reported sales of $485.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.66. 319,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,843. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.20. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $196.96 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.