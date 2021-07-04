Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Trip.com Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

