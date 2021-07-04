Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.73. 7,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

In other Reading International news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,558.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $72,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,240. Corporate insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.