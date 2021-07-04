Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRBI. TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

