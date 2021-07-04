Bismuth 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $140.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $140.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000277 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,513,501 coins and its circulating supply is 21,435,261 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

