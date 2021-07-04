AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $829.37 Million

Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce $829.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $820.21 million to $839.00 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $608.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 283,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

