CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce $27.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.64 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $106.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $107.93 million, with estimates ranging from $106.16 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,422. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

