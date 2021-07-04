$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 2,151,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

