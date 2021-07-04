Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 53,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scienjoy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $190.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 65.29% and a net margin of 14.45%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

