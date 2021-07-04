Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Up 37.8% in June

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 29.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRT traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 2,124,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.56 million, a PE ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 0.65. Support.com has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Support.com by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

