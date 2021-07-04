TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 19.7% in June

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 307,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 228,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,531. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

