TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 19.7% in June

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 307,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.
In other news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 228,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,531. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
