Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report sales of $70.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $300.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 188,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3,221.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

HRMY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 281,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 141.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

