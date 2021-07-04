Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

IDYA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 94,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,439. The company has a market capitalization of $725.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.