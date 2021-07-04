Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

IDYA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 94,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,439. The company has a market capitalization of $725.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

