Zacks: Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report $112.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.30 million. Alteryx reported sales of $96.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $569.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $570.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $678.07 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AYX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 677,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,035. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -110.39 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,354 shares of company stock worth $2,606,935 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.