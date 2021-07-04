Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 4.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,097. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.