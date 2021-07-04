Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.63. 1,851,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,972. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $182.62 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

