$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in KBR by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in KBR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in KBR by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $38.28. 997,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.86. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

