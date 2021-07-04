Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Cap Hits $438,135.29

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $438,135.29 and approximately $28,604.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.66 or 0.99989576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

