Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $352,451.13 and approximately $707.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

