Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0680 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Harmony has a market cap of $700.40 million and approximately $15.98 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00098898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.95 or 0.00803361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,092,775,172 coins and its circulating supply is 10,305,892,172 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

