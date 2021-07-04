Burger Swap Market Capitalization Tops $49.18 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $49.18 million and $8.06 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00011097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,868,777 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,777 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

