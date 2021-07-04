pEOS (PEOS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1,511.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.66 or 0.99989576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

