Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $4.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $15.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.76 to $16.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $19.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.37.

NVIDIA stock traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $819.48. 8,584,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,383,048. NVIDIA has a one year low of $388.50 and a one year high of $820.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $662.39.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,554 shares of company stock worth $63,904,900. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.