Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Increases By 30.1%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.35. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Forward Air news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.