Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 262,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.75. 25,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $243.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

