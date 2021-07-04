Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the first quarter worth $165,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the first quarter worth $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenrose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenrose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GNRS stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,943. Greenrose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Greenrose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenrose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.